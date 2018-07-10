Home Kentucky Water flowing again in Owensboro, repairs made to water main breaks July 10th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Kentucky, Owensboro

Crews have replaced the two broken mains that left most of the area without water.

Employees at Madewell’s Corner Café are doing what they can to keep business moving.

Madewell’s Corner Café owner Kim Madewell says, “I boiled all the water for us to cook with or rinse vegetables, but I have bottled water that I’ve been serving all the customers.”

Even though there was only enough water for the bathrooms for most of the day, the lack of water didn’t have that much of an impact on her restaurant.

Madewell says, “It hasn’t gone too bad you know because we tried to get it out there on Facebook, you know it’s kind of sporadic. People might see that were open and stop by, but for the most part we’ve been keeping busy, pretty steady throughout the day.”

Even though water is back for homes and businesses the boil water order is in place until further notice.

Customers might also notice changes in pressure throughout the evening. Officials says this will happen as valves are opened throughout the system during restoration. OMU officials also say customers might see some discoloration and want residents to run their faucets to release any trapped air.

