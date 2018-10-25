Home Indiana Curtis Hill’s Accuser is Planning to File Civil Suit October 25th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

One of Attorney General Curtis Hill’s accusers is speaking out two days after prosecutors opted not to file any charges against him.

Four women accused Hill of touching them inappropriately at a bar in downtown Indianapolis following the end of last year’s legislative session.

Indiana representative Mara Candelaria Reardon shared her take on the investigation. Her legal case against the attorney general continues and she says she has questions about the investigation. Reardon says she sees fault in how some parts were handled in particular how investigators interviewed Hill.

Hill was allowed to videotape his responses to questions asked by his attorney and given to them by special prosecutor Dan Sigler. Sigler disagreed deciding not to file criminal charges believing Hill’s intent wasn’t provable in court despite saying he believed Hill’s accusers.

“I didn’t intend ever to be the poster child for sexual harassment, but I think that when you’re in a position of leadership, you have a responsibility to speak up,” says Reardon.

Reardon and those three other women now plan to file a civil suit against Hill. Hill denies all allegations but according to the special prosecutor’s report, he did not deny touching the women that night.

