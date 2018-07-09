Home Indiana Curtis Hill to Address Misconduct Allegations July 9th, 2018 Melissa Greathouse Indiana

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill will publicly address allegations he inappropriately touched several women Monday. He will speak to the media at 9:00 Central time from his office at the Indiana Statehouse.

Four women have accused Hill of groping them. Two of those women have identified themselves in letters published by the Indianapolis Star.

Governor Eric Holcomb and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have called for Hill’s resignation. Hill has refused so far, and calls the accusations “vicious and false.”

Comments

comments