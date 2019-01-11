Home Indiana Curtis Hill Accuser Introduces Sexual Misconduct Bill January 11th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Indiana

An Indiana legislator who says she was groped at a bar by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill wants to make it easier to remove those in power.

Democratic Representative Mara Candelaria Reardon is introducing a bill dealing with sexual misconduct.

The bill would create a 12-member oversight commission that would have the power to oust the attorney general for sexual misconduct.

She also wants to prohibit elected officials from using public money to defend lawsuits alleging sexual assault, harassment or discrimination.

Hill was accused of inappropriately touching three women at a bar in Indianapolis last year. In October, a special prosecutor announced he would not be filing charges in the case.

Hill continues to deny the allegations.

