Cursive Writing Possibly Making a Comeback In Kentucky Schools

Cursive writing may be making a comeback in Kentucky schools as soon as next year.

Right now, the Kentucky Department of Education is reviewing English, Language Arts and Math standards in schools across the Commonwealth.

Research shows parents want teachers to bring cursive writing back as part of the required curriculum. Some experts say cursive can provide benefits to students well beyond just learning how to write.

The DOE will be collecting input through September 15th and all Kentuckians are invited to weigh in on the revised standards.

If you’d like to tell them what you think go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KY2017ELA

