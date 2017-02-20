Home Kentucky Cursive May Be Reintroduced to Kentucky Schools February 20th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Kentucky Pinterest

With scientific proof that cursive writing can help students with Dysgraphia and Dylsexia, Kentucky lawmakers hope to bring cursive back to the classroom.

Republican and author of House Bill 495, Jill York, says each child learns differently and many could benefit from lessons on handwriting.

According to York, Common Core only requires Kentucky schools to teach keyboarding, not handwriting, and many schools leave it up to teachers to find time to teach it.

York says passing the bill will ensure students are proficient in cursive by the end of 5th grade.

Educators say writing in cursive engages students and helps them retain information.

Indiana legislatures have not succeeded in making cursive writing mandatory but a new bill has been introduced this year.

