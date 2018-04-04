Current and Retired Educators Protest Pension Bill Outside Nu-Look Cleaners

About 50 educators gathered outside Nu-Look Cleaners in Henderson protesting the recently passed pension bill in Kentucky. Current and retired teachers were joined by community members from several Tri-State Kentucky counties.

They say they’re protesting outside Nu-Look Cleaners because it’s owned by representative Robby Mills who voted in favor of that pension reform bill.

The bill doesn’t change much for current teachers but these educators say they want to be the voice of future educators in Kentucky.

Third-grade teacher Jennifer Hollis says, “Frankfort week this week they voted for a lot of things we got some good news and some bad news things to stand up for and at this point, this is kind of the crossroads you know if we let things to continue to happen they are just going to happen. So we feel like it’s important to stand up for those things now.”

Retired teacher Mike Haile says, “Our students are first. When there are cuts to programs made and at the same time giving the rich $50 million in tax breaks that just doesn’t seem right.”

The bill does not change the annual cost of living adjustments, which will remain at 1.5 percent. New hires will have to enter a hybrid cash balance plan, where members contribute a specified amount to their account.

The bill also limits the number of sick days teachers can put toward their retirement.

