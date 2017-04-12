Home Indiana Evansville Current and Former Employees Continue to Speak out Against Evansville VA Workplace Harassment April 12th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

More past and current workers at the Evansville VA are coming forward about what they claim to be workplace harassment that’s going on at the clinic.

44News first aired the story on April 5th, about a VA employee being paid to basically do nothing on the job.

The current and former employees who spoke out asked to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation.

“In my life, I’ve worked in several different jobs over time and long-term jobs,” said a current VA employee. “I’ve never been afraid as I am here.”

She has been at the clinic for about eight years and says the workplace harassment at one point was so bad she changed things in her routine, like which way she would walk into work.

“I go in and out a different door than I used to,” said the current VA employee. “I think carefully about who’s around me. If I stay late I might pay attention to who’s there and make sure there’s someone there who is someone I trust.”

A retired employee of the clinic says the supervisors pick and choose who they harass or bully.

“There’s very good people at the VA, people who really really care about the veterans and the service they receive,” said a retired VA employee. “If you are an individual who advocates for a veteran, the VA here in Evansville and especially the VA in Marion who we fall under does not like that.”

The current VA employee agrees with that statement and says those who care about the veterans they’re treating are the ones most targeted.

“If someone brings up a different way to try something or maybe thinking outside the box to help the veteran then that person is just wrong or stupid or whatever,” said the current VA employee. “So they’re going to go out of their way to find a way to make the person making suggestions look as if they don’t know what they’re doing.”

The current VA employee says the harassment she was getting has gotten better over the last year once a few changes were made, but not everyone is that lucky.

The retired VA employee says she was forced into retirement.

“I would like to return to the VA but not under this administration, especially the quad in Marion,” said the retired VA employee. “Especially the administration here in Evansville, the morale here is horrible.”

She says employees want the harassment to stop but feel they are backed into a corner with no place to go because of the threats they’ve received if they speak out.

“Recently the Office of Inspector General was in the area,” said the retired VA employee. “And employees are afraid to talk with them, because employees are told they will loose their job, they will loose their benefits, they will lose their retirement.”

Since the original story first aired on 44News, the woman we introduced you to initially, Lisa Alexander, says within 18 hours of the story airing she began to receive the training she’s been waiting for since she changed departments.

44News also reached out to the Marion VA several times since the original story aired a week ago, they have not returned our request for comment on the allegations.

Previous Story: Woman Alleges Workplace Bullying at Evansville VA Clinic



Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments