Current Blend In Huntingburg Will Host ‘Shark Tank’-Like Competition

Blend In Huntingburg Will Host 'Shark Tank'-Like Competition October 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor

A Tri-state co-working space will be hosting a ‘Shark Tank’-like competition next month. Current Blend is hosting a pitch competition on Tuesday, November 28th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

This event will be much like the show Shark Tank where contestants pitch an idea, whether it’s a new invention or business venture, to a panel of judges in hopes of getting prize money to advance that idea.

The competition will be held at Current Blend’s office at 307 East 4th Street in Huntingburg.

If you want to be a participant just email a paragraph about what you want to share to currentblend@gmail.com.

The winner will receive prize money for their ideas.

Current Blend is a co-working space in Dubois County for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and small businesses to work, collaborate, and share ideas. They are teaming up with Elevate Southwest for this competition.

