Home Indiana Evansville Curran Miller Will Host An Online Only Auction For Pearl Cleaners October 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Curran Miller will be hosting an online only auction for the Pearl Cleaners building in downtown Evansville. Auction items include delivery vans, laundry equipment, pressing stations, laundry carts, and other items from the building. This auction closes Monday, October 30th at 6 p.m.

They will also host a showing at Pearl Cleaners on Thursday, October 26th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You will be able to pick up your auction items Wednesday, November 1st from Noon to 5:30 p.m.

In August, Pearl Cleaners closed all of its locations except one. The only location is at Vogel and North Burkhardt Road.

The business opened up back in 1896, more than 120 years ago, on West Franklin Street in Evansville.

For more information, visit Pearl Cleaners Online Only Auction.

