44News | Evansville, IN

Culvert Replacement Work Set For State Road 165 Near Poseyville

Culvert Replacement Work Set For State Road 165 Near Poseyville

August 1st, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A scheduled culvert replacement in Posey County could cause some traffic delays. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a small structure replacement for State Road 165 near Poseyville.

Crews will close State Road 165 just north of I-64 to replace a small culvert, beginning Monday, August 14th. This work requires excavation of the old culvert and replacement, which requires a full road closure.

Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. Work is expected to last about a week, pending inclement weather.

The official detours includes S.R. 65, S.R. 68 and S.R. 165.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and use caution in the area.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.