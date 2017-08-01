Home Indiana Culvert Replacement Work Set For State Road 165 Near Poseyville August 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A scheduled culvert replacement in Posey County could cause some traffic delays. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a small structure replacement for State Road 165 near Poseyville.

Crews will close State Road 165 just north of I-64 to replace a small culvert, beginning Monday, August 14th. This work requires excavation of the old culvert and replacement, which requires a full road closure.

Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. Work is expected to last about a week, pending inclement weather.

The official detours includes S.R. 65, S.R. 68 and S.R. 165.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and use caution in the area.

