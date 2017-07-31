Culver’s Opens West Side Location In Evansville

Getting your ButterBurger fix will be a lot easier after today if you’re on Evansville’s west side. Culver’s, located at 4850 West Lloyd Expressway, opened its doors after being under construction since last fall.

The restaurant is in the old Steak’n’Shake building. This is the second Culver’s location to open in the city of Evansville.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday except a few holidays.

Culver’s other location is on the east side on North Burkhardt Road.

