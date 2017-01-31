Cultivating Aspiration: Resiliency In Youth

Local youth professionals are learning how to cultivate aspiration in today’s youth. On Tuesday afternoon Indiana Youth Institute hosted a seminar discussing grit and a growth mindset. Experts say grit is a stronger predictor of college success than a student’s SAT score. It encompasses persistence, determination and resilience.

Guest speaker Chris Enstrom spoke to a room full of youth-professionals on the topics. They say having a growth mindset, one that embraces challenges, learns from criticism and finds lessons in other’s success, is also an integral part of youth success, “Students that have growth mindset are more likely to have more grit they are kind of interrelated. The experts are in the room here today, they are the ones who are actually applying and working with students and working with youth, so a lot of it was how can we apply some of these things, what are strategies to help kids develop these.”

The presentation is part of Indiana Youth Institute’s Worker Cafe’s. It’s designed to inspire collaborations to benefit children.

