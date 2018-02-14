Cuddlegrams Offer Love, Snuggles For Your Valentine

If flowers and chocolates are not enough, why not send your sweetheart puppy snuggles? The Vanderburgh Humane Society offered “cuddlegrams” for Valentine’s Day.

Prices started at $50 for a 30-minute cuddle session with a bunny, $75 for a kitten, and $100 for a puppy.

Each cuddlegram includes a box of chocolates, a balloon, a personalized card, and three red roses.

All of the cuddlegrams sold out this year, but VHS says it’s a good idea to sign up early for next year.

