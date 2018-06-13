Home Indiana Evansville Cub Scouts Highlight the Importance of Local Heroes June 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Cub Scouts from all around the Tri-State will come together for three days of fun, adventure, and learning at Cub Scout Day Camp on Wednesday.

The event runs from June 13th through June 15th at the Eykamp Scout Center.

This years day camp will highlight local military and first responders, as well as including a fun tribute to super heroes, with the Everyday heroes theme.

Volunteers from Vectren, Evansville Fire Department, Evansville Police Department, and many other local organizations have provided services and materials to help the camp.

There will also be a demonstration on how to properly retire a flag on Flag Day, June 14th.

Information on how to join a Cub Scout Pack near you, contact the Eykamp Scout Center at 812-423-5246 or visit beascout.scouting.org

