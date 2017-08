44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for details on a big scouting recruiting event that’s happening on Tuesday, August 29th.

Boys in kindergarten to 5th grade can sign up on the spot.

Local cub scout unit leaders will be at all elementary schools from 6:30-7:30 pm.

In 2016, 950 boys joined the Scouts in one night over 15 counties.

Also, all Cub Scouts are invited to a local event to launch a model rocket on September 23rd.

