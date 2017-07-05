CSX Set to Upgrade Henderson’s Railroad Crossings
CSX Railroad will be upgrading railroad crossings throughout Henderson County. The effort started Wednesday.
From now through the seventh, crews will be doing work on the crossings on Kentucky 8-12 at Clay Street, and Kentucky 1-36 at Madison.
Then on July 10th, work will begin on the crossing at Kentucky 22-48 at Anthoston-Frog Island Road.
Also, in Webster County, CSX crews will be doing work on the railroad crossing at Kentucky 56 at Main starting July 14th.