CSX Railroad to Upgrade Crossings Throughout Kentucky

CSX Railroad will be upgrading railroad crossings throughout several locations in Kentucky starting next week. Those crossings are spread throughout parts of Henderson, Webster and Hopkins Counties.

Starting August 9th, CSX crews will close Clay Street in Henderson near Mile Point 8. Madison Street near Mile 22 will close as well along with Schuette Lane.

The week of August 14th, CSX will upgrade crossings on Anthosion-Frog Island Road in Henderson County, Main Street in Sebree, McCoy and North Kentucky Avenues in Madisonville, and Flat Creek and Curtis Mine Road in Hopkins County.

