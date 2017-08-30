Home Kentucky Henderson CSX Plans Lane Restrictions Along HWY 60/Green Street In Henderson August 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

CSX is planning lane restrictions along U.S. 60/Green Street in downtown Henderon. Traffic will be restricted to one lane at the CSX Railroad Overpass between Third Street and Fourth Street in Henderson. Crews will work along the overpass above the roadway.

This lane restriction will be in place on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

Drivers who travel along Highway 60/Green Street should use caution in the area.

Over 22,000 vehicles travel this section of Highway 60/U.S. 41-Alternative/Green Street in an average day.

