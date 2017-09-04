Home Kentucky Henderson CSX Plans Lane Restrictions Along Highway 60 In Henderson September 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

CSX is planning lane restrictions along Highway 60/Green Street in downtown Henderson. Traffic will be restricted to one lane atthe CSX Railroad Overpass between Third Street and Fourth Street. Crews will work along the overpass above the roadway, which is at HWY 41-Alternative.

During the work, at least one lane will remain open in each direction.

Drivers should slow down, use caution, and expect traffic delays in the area.

This work was originally scheduled for last week, but it had to be delayed.

Work is expected to begin Tuesday, September 5th at 8:30 a.m. until around 2:30 p.m.

More than 20,000 vehicles travel on this section of HWY60/HWY41-Alternative in an average day.

Comments

comments