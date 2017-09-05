Home Kentucky Henderson CSX to Continue Construction on Highway 60 Until Wednesday September 5th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky

CSX Railroad continues to work on a section of US 60/Green Street in downtown Henderson. While CSX completed most of the work Tuesday, an equipment issue kept the crew from finishing.

To facilitate the remaining work, the southbound lane of North Green Street will be restricted to one lane for a couple of hours at some point during the day Wednesday.

The lane restriction is expected to be in place for an hour or two at some point between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Drivers should slow down, use caution, and expect traffic delays in the area.

