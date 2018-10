Home Indiana Evansville CSX Closing Several Railroad Crossings in Evansville October 23rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

CSX has announced several railroad closings due to repairs in Evansville beginning on October 30th.

Officials do not know how long the closures will last or if the closures will all occur at once.

The following crossings will begin closing next week:

Ohio Street

Franklin Street

Maryland Street

Allen Street

Officials say updates are coming on the duration of the project and when certain areas will be closed.

