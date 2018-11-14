Home Indiana Evansville CSX Closes Several Evansville Railroad Crossings for Repair November 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville drivers that frequent certain roads with railroad crossings will have to find a detour route for the time being.

CSX has closed the railroad crossings at Ohio Street and West Franklin Street. The closures were put in place this afternoon so repairs can be made to both crossings.

The closure along Ohio Street will be in place through the weekend.

CSX says there is no timetable set for when they will reopen the West Franklin street crossing.

Comments

comments