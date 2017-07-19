CryoTherapy Helps with Health, Beauty Benefits

If you’re looking for a way to beat the heat while enjoying lots of health and beauty benefits, you might want to try CryoTherapy.

Whole body CryoTherapy is a three-minute treatment inside a chamber that can reach negative 200 degrees.

At Evansville Cryo customers can do daily, weekly, or monthly sessions that will reduce cellulite, burn up to 800 calories, and even relieve chronic pain.

Evansville Cryo is the only place in the area that has this type of chamber.

For more information, visit Evansville CryoTherapy.

