CRS OneSource Honored With Kentucky Governor's Safety and Health Award October 4th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

An Owensboro company has earned the Kentucky Governor’s Safety and Health Award. Labor Cabinet Deputy Secretary Mike Nemes presented the award to CRS OneSource Wednesday.

The award recognizes the company reaching more than 500,000 production hours without a lost time incident.

CRS OneSource is a family owned distributor of wholesale food service, products, and serves stores, hotels, schools and health care facilities throughout the Tri-State.

The Governor’s Safety and Health Awards are given to companies demonstrating outstanding safety and health performances in Kentucky workplaces.

