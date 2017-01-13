44News | Evansville, IN

CrowdFunding Site for Crash Victim Halfway to Goal

CrowdFunding Site for Crash Victim Halfway to Goal

January 13th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A crowdfunding site is more than halfway to its goal for a Warrick County girl who survived a deadly crash last month.

Megan Ripperdan is still in the hospital recovering from a major head injury.

A GoFundMe page set up soon after the crash is up to more than $13,000, with a goal of $25,000 to help with her medical expenses.

You can donate to that fund by CLICKING HERE.

That crash December 17th killed 15 year old Skylar Robinson-Williamson.

It happened along State Road 62 near Chandler.

Both drivers, 18-year-old Osiel Marroquin and 20-year-old Whitney Winstead are facing charges in connection to the crash.

Chris Cerenelli

Chris Cerenelli

44News Evening Anchor. Chris joined WEVV from WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee. Before Nashville, Chris graduated from Belmont University in Nashville with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Journalism.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© Bayou City Broadcasting of Evansville 2016. All rights reserved.