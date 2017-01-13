CrowdFunding Site for Crash Victim Halfway to Goal
A crowdfunding site is more than halfway to its goal for a Warrick County girl who survived a deadly crash last month.
Megan Ripperdan is still in the hospital recovering from a major head injury.
A GoFundMe page set up soon after the crash is up to more than $13,000, with a goal of $25,000 to help with her medical expenses.
That crash December 17th killed 15 year old Skylar Robinson-Williamson.
It happened along State Road 62 near Chandler.
Both drivers, 18-year-old Osiel Marroquin and 20-year-old Whitney Winstead are facing charges in connection to the crash.