CrowdFunding Site for Crash Victim Halfway to Goal

A crowdfunding site is more than halfway to its goal for a Warrick County girl who survived a deadly crash last month.

Megan Ripperdan is still in the hospital recovering from a major head injury.

A GoFundMe page set up soon after the crash is up to more than $13,000, with a goal of $25,000 to help with her medical expenses.

You can donate to that fund by CLICKING HERE.

That crash December 17th killed 15 year old Skylar Robinson-Williamson.

It happened along State Road 62 near Chandler.

Both drivers, 18-year-old Osiel Marroquin and 20-year-old Whitney Winstead are facing charges in connection to the crash.

Chris Cerenelli 44News Evening Anchor.



