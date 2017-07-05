Home Indiana Crowdfunding Launch for Delphi Historic Trials Upgrades July 5th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

It’s been nearly five months since Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered on the Delphi Historic Trials in central Indiana.

There is a new effort to make the trials the two girls were hiking on safer.

Officials have set up a Crowdfunding campaign online to raise $50,000.

They plan to use that money to make much needed upgrades.

So far, they have just over $10,000 and need $40,000 more.

Keep in mind, the city will only get that money if the $50,000 goal is met.

If you want to help out and donate money, click here.

