Crowdfunding Launch for Delphi Historic Trials Upgrades
It’s been nearly five months since Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered on the Delphi Historic Trials in central Indiana.
There is a new effort to make the trials the two girls were hiking on safer.
Officials have set up a Crowdfunding campaign online to raise $50,000.
They plan to use that money to make much needed upgrades.
So far, they have just over $10,000 and need $40,000 more.
Keep in mind, the city will only get that money if the $50,000 goal is met.
