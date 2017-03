Home Illinois Crossville Village Hall Collecting Donations For Tornado Victims March 3rd, 2017 Braden Harp Illinois Pinterest

Tuesday night’s storms have left what will likely be a lasting impact on the Tri-State.

The Village Hall has become a center for volunteers and victims looking for assistance and a way to help in Crossville. The Village Hall will be open all day and night Saturday. Volunteers say if you are interested in donating items, clothes of any size, cleaning supplies, tools and batteries are needed.



