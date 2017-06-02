Crossroads Christian Church to Open West Side Location

Crossroads Christian Church is expanding to the west side of Evansville. The church will launch its new west side location, Crossroads West, in September. This year the church will also celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Currently, there is one location in Newburgh off of Lincoln Avenue. The church hopes by opening this location it will accommodate its core group of people who travel from around the tri-state to attend its services.

For the past four years, Crossroads has made a name for itself on the west side with its West Side Ministry Center, building relationships with pastors and leaders.

The first Sunday services will begin on Sunday, September 10th.

Crossroads West will be located at 2240 Bismark Avenue, on St. Joe Avenue, just across from Helfrich Golf Course.

For more information, visit Crossroads Christian Church.

Comments

comments