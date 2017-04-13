Home Indiana Crossroad Christian Child Care Center to Close April 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Crossroad Christian officials are going by the saying, “when one door closes, another opens”. The Crossroads Christian Child Care will be closing after more than two decades. The child care center will close August 11, 2017.

Officials attribute to closing the center to operational complexity and goals alignment and better partnership options.

Employees will receive a severance package along with extended health care coverage. They will also be provided job placement services to find a new position.

However, they are partnering with Evansville Christian School to open a preschool. Evansville Christian School will begin its primary and pre-k operations on the Crossroads campus August 14, 2017.

If anyone has questions about this, they can call the church office at 812-858-8668.

