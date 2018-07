Home Indiana S.R. 168 In Fort Branch To Close For Crossing Repairs July 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Next week drivers in Gibson County will need to avoid State Road 168 at the railroad crossing in Fort Branch.

Crews are expected to close 168 just west of U.S. 41 on Tuesday to repair the crossing.

INDOT says the closure will last about a week and drivers won’t be able to travel in either direction on this part of 168 until the work is done but local traffic will have access until the point of closure.

