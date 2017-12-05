Home Indiana Crossing Closures in Fort Branch For Railroad Crossing Repairs December 5th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A traffic note now for folks in parts of Gibson County. Two railroad crossing repair jobs will affect traffic in Fort Branch and Haubstadt.

Starting next Tuesday the 12th in Fort Branch crews will work on one crossing at State Road 186 between North West Street and North Main Street.

The other will be State Road 68 between South Main Street and South First Avenue in Haubstadt. The projects will take about 10 days to finish.

The official Detour for S.R. 168 uses U.S. 41 S.R. 68 and S.R. 65. The official detour for the closure on S.R. 68 uses U.S. 41, I-64, and S.R. 65. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

Comments

comments