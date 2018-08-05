Home Indiana Evansville Cross Pointe Trinity Church Gives Out Free School Supplies August 5th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

One church in Evansville is helping kids get ready for school by giving out a bunch of free supplies.

Cross Pointe Trinity Church held its Back To School Bash on Saturday, August 4. They distributed free school supplies on a first come first serve basis. The church also provided free haircuts to any student who was present. Event organizers say this event is a great way to give back to kids who really need it.

Duane Allison, A Back To School Bash Organizer said, “It gives us an opportunity to serve people, a lot of people just giving a bunch of stuff, organize it, some folks in the church have organized it, just a chance to give kids what they need to send them off to school!”

Other freebies at Saturday’s event were free manicures, free backpacks, and free pizza. There were also inflatables and numerous games for kids to enjoy while getting free school supplies.

