The Memorial boys soccer team took the first step of its title defense with a 7-1 win over Reitz Tuesday evening.

Gatorade Indiana Boys Soccer Player of the Year Andrew Cross led the way, scoring five goals in less than 70 minutes of action.

The Tigers open up the season with a 1-0 record and now head to Jasper for a road matchup Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

