Home Kentucky Cross Drain Replacement to Shut Down Portion of U.S. 231 November 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A portion of U.S. 231 in western Kentucky will shut down on November 17th so road crew can replace a cross drain.

The closure will take place near Southern Elementary School, which is about one mile south of the Western Kentucky Parkway Beaver Dam exit.

The closure is expected to be in place from 7:00AM until 5:00PM on Saturday, weather permitting.

Comments

comments