Crocs Are Back In Style Thanks To Post Malone November 4th, 2018

An unlikey collaboration has proven to be a money making machine.

Pairs of Crocs designed by Rapper Post Malone have sold out! They are called “Dimitri Clog Crocs” and sell for $60 each. The partnership was born from a Post Malone tweet when he declared, “You can tell a lot about a man by the Jibbits on his Crocs.” HE later said he loved his Crocs and wears them everywhere from the bar to the stage. As you can see, those shoes are covered in Malone’s baby devil face motif.

They also come with 6 custom designed Jibbitz charms including Malone’s “Stay Away” tattoo, an eyeball, and his Posty company logo. More of the Crocs are expected to be released to meet the high demand.

