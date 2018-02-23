Home Kentucky Crittenden County Student Charged With Terroristic Threatening February 23rd, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A Crittenden County student is accused of threatening to kill everyone at his school. Kentucky State Police say a student overheard two other students talking and claims one of the students threatened to kill everyone at Crittenden County Middle School.

Troopers say the juvenile accused of making the threatening statement told them if he was going to kill anyone, it would be the other student. He denied saying he was going to kill everyone in the school.

The juvenile was charged with Terroristic Threatening, and presents a danger to himself and others. He was taken to the Pennyroyal Center for a mental evaluation.

