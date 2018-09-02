Home Kentucky Crittenden County Fire Claims 4 Lives September 2nd, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

4 people are dead after a tragic mobile home fire in Crittenden County.

Although the fire claimed two young adults, an elderly adult, and a young child, another child was rescued before fire officials got to the scene. The fire happened around 4 in the morning, Sunday near New Union Church. The Crittenden County and Salem Volunteer Fire Departments both responded to the scene. Investigators confirmed 3 adults and a child were inside the mobile home and died as a result of the flames. It was confirmed that 75 year old, Kenneth Belt, 32 year old Waylon Hillard, 26 year old Lindsey Dickerson, and 18 month old Dathon Hillard were found dead on the scene.

Fortunately, one child was reportedly rescued from the mobile home prior to Firefighters arriving on scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, September 3rd.

