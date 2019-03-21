Critics Gather to Oppose Vectren’s Blank Check Bill

Thursday people across the Tri-State are speaking out against a bill making its way through the Indiana legislature. Supporters say House Bill 1470 was designed to make it easier for utilities to update their infrastructure.

Critics say it basically gives utility companies a blank check by allowing them to add fees to customers’ bills without approval from state regulators.

Jean Webb says, “It’s gonna affect our pocketbook this House Bill 1470 but it also affects our planet because what they can also do with this House Bill 1470 is put in miles and miles of new gas lines not just repair gas lines but put in new gas lines that’s gonna shove more fossil fuel infrastructure down our throats when we don’t need that ”

Thursday’s rally was held outside Vectren Headquarters in Evansville.

Two other rallies took place in Indy and Fort Wayne.

