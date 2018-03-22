Home Indiana Evansville Criminal Investigation Into Alleged Misused ECHO Housing Funds March 22nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Normally in criminal investigations there is a cooperating witness in the case of misappropriated funds, Evansville Police are naming society as the victim and ECHO Housing as an involved party.

EPD officials are going after Stephanie Tenbarge for those alleged misappropriated funds, even if ECHO Housing wants no part of it.

In Late February, an EPD officer who sat on the ECHO Housing Board was tipped off about the funds in question. After the officer’s repeated attempts to start a criminal investigation were refused he resigned from the board.

Now with society as the victim, EPD is opening up a criminal investigation.

