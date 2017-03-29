A criminal investigation into Aleah Beckerle’s death is underway. Evansville Police Captain Andy Chandler says this is a criminal investigation. He says by finding Beckerle’s body could yield new clues in the case.

Authorities have not ruled out anyone as a suspect. They are not releasing the details of how Beckerle’s body was found or where it was found in the home.

Police are hoping someone’s conscious catches up with whoever is responsible for Aleah’s death. At the press conference Capt. Chandler said, “We will find you.”

Beckerle went missing July 17, 2016 from her home. She was disabled, and unable to walk or to feed herself. Her family said at the time of her disappearance that whoever took Aleah did not take any of the medication she needs to survive.

Officers received a call Monday night around 7:00 to a home at 1628 South Bedford Avenue for a death investigation. Police say the decomposing body was found somewhere inside the home.

This investigation is ongoing. No additional autopsy information will be released at this time.

