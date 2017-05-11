44News | Evansville, IN

Crews Working to Repair Water Main Break

May 11th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Crews from the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility got an early call Thursday morning, after a water main break on the north side.

The utility says it received a call around 2:30 a.m. about a break in the 6200 block of Petersburg Road. When they arrived, crews say there was quite a bit of water on the street.

Workers got the water to stop flowing, and are working on repairs. Residents in that area may see a difference in their water pressure this morning, but so far no boil advisories have been issued.

