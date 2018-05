Home Indiana Evansville Crews Working to Repair Water Main Break in Evansville May 15th, 2018 Shelby Coates Evansville

Crews are working to repair a water main break that shut down an Evansville road way.

All eastbound lanes of Lynch Road are currently closed at from Highway 41 to Hitch and Peters Road.

Westbound Lynch from Oak Hill to Hwy 41 is reduced to one lane.

Drivers should avoid the area as crews work to make repairs.

