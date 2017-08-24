Home Illinois Crews Working to Clean Oil Spill in White Co. Illinois August 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

Officials are working to clean up an oil spill affecting several waterways near Norris City in White County, Illinois. A group opposed to fracking in the area went to the scene and provided 44News with pictures of the spill.

The group says the spill stretched out for about a mile a tributary of the Wabash River.

No one is saying when the spill may have happened or how much oil may be involved, but a nearby property owner says he noticed it Wednesday, August 23rd.

The Illinois EPA is investigating the incident, but it has not commented on what may have happened.

For more information, visit Don’t Fracture Illinois.

Comments

comments