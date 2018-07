Home Indiana Crews Work To Repair Lines After Semi Crash In Evansville July 2nd, 2018 Tommy Mason Indiana

Vectren Crews started repairs, after a semi hit two power poles Monday morning. It happened just before 6:30 this morning at Covert Avenue and Henning Avenue. According to dispatchers, there were no injuries reported. At one point about 40 customers were without power due to the accident.

