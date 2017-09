Home Indiana Evansville Crews Work to Fix Water Main Break in Evansville September 19th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A water main break forces part of Weinbach Avenue at Bellemeade to be shut down this evening.

A one mile radius has been shut down. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

City water crews have been called on the scene to repair the break.

