Crews are working on a dredging project for the boat ramps on the Henderson riverfront. This project is designed to clear mud, silt and debris that collects along the Ohio River at the Second and Third Street boat ramps. The work is expected to take place through Friday, July 7th.

This work follows the repairs and clearing of the boat launch area recently at Hays Boat Ramp. That ramp has since been reopened to the public.

Comments

comments