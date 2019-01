Home Indiana Evansville Crews on Scene of Water Main Break in German Township January 17th, 2019 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The German Township Water Department is reporting a water main break in the area of St. Phillips and Boberg Road in Evansville.

Officials say residents in the area are under a boil advisory due to the break and that field personnel have been sent to repair the water line.

We will update this story as we receive more information.

Comments

comments