Crews on Scene of Garage Fire in Evansville

Firefighters battled 10 foot flames after a garage caught fire in Evansville.

Officials say the fire began around 9:48AM at a home at 2420 Vogel Road.

The fire started in a garage that was attached to the home. The homeowner told 44News that they believe a space heater was what caused the fire.

The homeowner, her son, and two dogs were inside of the home when the fire broke out. Witnesses say a man ran inside the house and rescued the dogs before emergency crews arrived.

Three fire engines were on scene to douse the flames and one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

