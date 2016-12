Home Indiana Evansville Crews are at the Scene of a Fire Near Eagle Valley Golf Course December 29th, 2016 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Several emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire in northern Vanderburgh County. The home is on Viehe Drive just off Petersburg Road. That’s near the Eagle Valley Golf Course. The fire started Thursday just after 11 a.m.

Stay with 44News on this developing story. We have a crew on the way to the scene.

Comments

comments